Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Denison man indicted for child sex crimes

41-year-old David James Sagers was indicted on multiple counts related to child sexual assault.
41-year-old David James Sagers was indicted on multiple counts related to child sexual assault.(Grayson County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was indicted on multiple counts related to child sexual assault.

According to court documents from the State of Texas, 41-year-old David James Sagers is accused of continuous sexual assault of a child, aggravated sexual assault, and indecency with a child from January 2020 through December 2020.

Court documents state, Sagers sexually abused a child younger than 14-year-old.

Sagers was arrested back in June of 2022 and was being held on a $125,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hidden camera found at Carter County Jail
Hidden camera found inside Carter County Jail
Man offers $1,000 reward to retrieve stolen truck
Owner offering reward for stolen pickup used in burglary spree
Against all odds, a Lamar County man got his engagement ring back after a tornado dug it two...
Missing engagement ring found in tornado debris, man proposes on the spot
Bonham's 60-million-dollar bond fails
Bonham ISD’s $60 million bond fails
One Love County couple knew before they got off their land they wouldn't make it to the...
Ardmore nurse practitioner delivers neighbors’ baby in Love County pasture

Latest News

QuikTrip opened its first store in Denison Thursday on FM 120 just off US-75.
First QuikTrip opens in Denison
One Love County couple knew before they got off their land they wouldn't make it to the...
Ardmore nurse practitioner delivers neighbors’ baby in Love County pasture
QuikTrip opened its first store in Denison Thursday on FM 120 just off US-75.
QuikTrip opens in Denison
One Love County couple knew before they got off their land they wouldn't make it to the...
Baby delivered in Love Co. pasture