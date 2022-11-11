Denison man indicted for child sex crimes
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was indicted on multiple counts related to child sexual assault.
According to court documents from the State of Texas, 41-year-old David James Sagers is accused of continuous sexual assault of a child, aggravated sexual assault, and indecency with a child from January 2020 through December 2020.
Court documents state, Sagers sexually abused a child younger than 14-year-old.
Sagers was arrested back in June of 2022 and was being held on a $125,000 bond.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.