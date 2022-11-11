Durant Veterans Day Parade celebration

Durant, Oklahoma (KXII) - The chants of kids from Rock Creek schools shouting USA were heard all throughout downtown in Durant Veterans Day Parade.

First responders, veterans, cheerleaders, and Durant’s marching band were all present to celebrate and honor all those who served and sacrificed their lives for this country.

In a special ceremony senator David Bullard expressed how important it is to teach the young generations what today really means.

”We sat on that sidewalk just a minute ago listening to kids coming down the street from Rock creek schools chanting USA brought me to tears because that’s what is about,” said Bullard.

The VFW hosted a meal afterwards for all veterans to enjoy with their loved ones before they went on an honor ride to visit Durant retirement homes to present each veteran with an appreciation certificate.

