Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted a Sherman man for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor.

43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles is accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Newby four times at Newby’s home on the 800 block of East Scott Street back in August.

Newby’s family member, Rodney Jackson told News 12 the shooting happened after Newby declined to take part in a sexual act with Bowles and Newby’s girlfriend.

Bowles is in the Grayson County jail with a $1 million bond.

