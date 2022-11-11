Texoma Local
Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder

A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor.
A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted a Sherman man for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor.

43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles is accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Newby four times at Newby’s home on the 800 block of East Scott Street back in August.

Newby’s family member, Rodney Jackson told News 12 the shooting happened after Newby declined to take part in a sexual act with Bowles and Newby’s girlfriend.

Bowles is in the Grayson County jail with a $1 million bond.

