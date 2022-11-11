Texoma Local
Pottsboro sends Kent, Malone to the college ranks

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro Cardinals are sending two of their best student-athletes on the diamond to the college ranks.

Barrett Kent signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Arkansas. Kent has been committed to the Razorbacks for a long time, and has been great on the diamond for the Cardinals.

Softball standout Aly Malone signed to play her college ball at Southeastern. Malone has been a key cog in that Lady Cardinals softball machine. She is ready to compete for the Storm.

