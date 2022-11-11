Tishomingo High School encourages all to donate blood during annual drive

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) -The annual Tishomingo High School blood drive is just a week away.

“Tishomingo High School has been the state’s largest one day high school blood drive for over 30 years,” said Michelle McGuire, Senior Account Manager for the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

And this season, the Oklahoma Blood Institute is adding a new component of giving back.

“It’s called the ‘Greater Good Program’ and if we draw 210 donors, we’re able to give the school $10 per donor to go to their charity, which is the Johnston volunteer fire department,” McGuire said.

The drive will be stationed in the high school gym from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 18.

“Everyone does need a photo ID to come and give blood, if you’re 16 or 17 you must weigh at least 125 pounds to give blood,” said McGuire.

McGuire added that all 16 year-old donors will need parental consent and you can get that form from the high school or click here.

“If you’re 18 years or older, you must weigh at least 110 to give blood,” McGuire said.

The number of blood donors has remained low since COVID-19, “the whole nation is not where we need to be in regards to blood supply,” McGuire said.

To reduce the shortage, the Oklahoma Blood Institute is calling on the younger generation.

“It’s really not bad at all, the actual giving portion only takes a couple minutes,” said Tishomingo High School senior, Trinity Hunsaker.

And Hunsaker is encouraging her peers to donate blood, “it saves three lives every time that you give.”

