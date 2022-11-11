Wind Dies Off, Sun Returns Saturday

Arctic air is building in making for continued windy and cold overnight with clearing skies. A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of the area such as Ada and Ardmore where lows may reach the upper 20s with low to mid-30s farther east such as in Sherman and Hugo. Sunny and cool conditions are expected area wide Saturday with a lot less wind, highs near 50, and winds north 10 to 15 mph. Not a bad day! Saturday night will be very cold with most spots in the mid to upper 20s, Sunday is looking to be sunny to partly cloudy and just a little warmer, in the low to mid 50s.

The next big weather story is a cold rain Monday and possibly becoming mixed with sleet or snow Monday evening. The winter precipitation is not expected to accumulate. Long-range outlooks show below normal temperatures continuing all of next week, with a reinforcing surge of chilly air arriving next Friday or Saturday, keeping it cold right up to the days before Thanksgiving.

It looks like your heater is going to get a good work out during the next couple of weeks.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.