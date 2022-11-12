Celina man pleads guilty to capital murder of wife, children

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of his wife and two children at their home back in February of 2021.

The Celina Police Department said Michael Patton pled guilty to capital murder of multiple persons and was sentenced to life without parole.

According to an affidavit obtained by News 12, Patton called police on February 19, 2021 at 7:20 p.m., then said “I just killed my whole family,” and told officers his house was on fire.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.