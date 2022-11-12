Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Celina man pleads guilty to capital murder of wife, children

A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of...
A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of his wife and two children at their home back in February of 2021.(Celina Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of his wife and two children at their home back in February of 2021.

The Celina Police Department said Michael Patton pled guilty to capital murder of multiple persons and was sentenced to life without parole.

According to an affidavit obtained by News 12, Patton called police on February 19, 2021 at 7:20 p.m., then said “I just killed my whole family,” and told officers his house was on fire.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hidden camera found at Carter County Jail
Hidden camera found inside Carter County Jail
Man offers $1,000 reward to retrieve stolen truck
Owner offering reward for stolen pickup used in burglary spree
Against all odds, a Lamar County man got his engagement ring back after a tornado dug it two...
Missing engagement ring found in tornado debris, man proposes on the spot
One Love County couple knew before they got off their land they wouldn't make it to the...
Ardmore nurse practitioner delivers neighbors’ baby in Love County pasture
Bonham's 60-million-dollar bond fails
Bonham ISD’s $60 million bond fails

Latest News

The execution date has been set for a Sherman man convicted of capital murder for deaths of his...
Execution date set for Sherman man convicted of capital murder
A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles for murder, in the shooting...
Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder
The chants of kids from Rock Creek shouting USA were heard all throughout downtown in Durant...
Durant Veterans Day Parade celebration
41-year-old David James Sagers was indicted on multiple counts related to child sexual assault.
Denison man indicted for child sex crimes