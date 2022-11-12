Texoma Local
Dickson’s Beard signs with UCO Softball

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKSON, Okla. (KXII) - Dickson softball standout Shelby Beard is headed to UCO to play her college softball.

Beard has been a huge part of the Lady Comets success on the diamond and she is excited about taking her talents to the next level.

”I have always known that I wanted to play college softball and have always loved UCO,” Beard said. “They have such a great program and they have really good academic programs. I don’t know quite what I want to major in yet, but there’s so many options. And their academic side of things is just really good.”

