Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Execution date set for Sherman man convicted of capital murder

The execution date has been set for a Sherman man convicted of capital murder for deaths of his...
The execution date has been set for a Sherman man convicted of capital murder for deaths of his son, estranged wife, and her daughter back in March of 2004.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The execution date has been set for a Sherman man convicted of capital murder for deaths of his son, estranged wife, and her daughter back in March of 2004.

Andre Lee Thomas is set to be put to death on April 5.

This comes after the supreme court affirmed Thomas’ sentence on October.

According to the Grayson County’s District Attorney’s Office, Thomas was convicted in the 15th District Court of Grayson County in March 2005 for the capital murder of a child, Leyha Marie Hughes, in Sherman on March 27, 2004, and sentenced to the death penalty by a jury. Thomas had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Evidence at trial showed that on March 27, 2004, Thomas walked to the residence of his estranged wife, Laura Christine Thomas, and upon entry, brutally stabbed her and two young children, Andre Lee Boren and Leyha Hughes, to death.

In a statement Friday, Thomas’ attorney Maurie Levin maintains that Thomas is too mentally ill to be executed.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hidden camera found at Carter County Jail
Hidden camera found inside Carter County Jail
Man offers $1,000 reward to retrieve stolen truck
Owner offering reward for stolen pickup used in burglary spree
Against all odds, a Lamar County man got his engagement ring back after a tornado dug it two...
Missing engagement ring found in tornado debris, man proposes on the spot
One Love County couple knew before they got off their land they wouldn't make it to the...
Ardmore nurse practitioner delivers neighbors’ baby in Love County pasture
Bonham's 60-million-dollar bond fails
Bonham ISD’s $60 million bond fails

Latest News

A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of...
Celina man pleads guilty to capital murder of wife, children
A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles for murder, in the shooting...
Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder
The chants of kids from Rock Creek shouting USA were heard all throughout downtown in Durant...
Durant Veterans Day Parade celebration
41-year-old David James Sagers was indicted on multiple counts related to child sexual assault.
Denison man indicted for child sex crimes