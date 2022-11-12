Execution date set for Sherman man convicted of capital murder

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The execution date has been set for a Sherman man convicted of capital murder for deaths of his son, estranged wife, and her daughter back in March of 2004.

Andre Lee Thomas is set to be put to death on April 5.

This comes after the supreme court affirmed Thomas’ sentence on October.

According to the Grayson County’s District Attorney’s Office, Thomas was convicted in the 15th District Court of Grayson County in March 2005 for the capital murder of a child, Leyha Marie Hughes, in Sherman on March 27, 2004, and sentenced to the death penalty by a jury. Thomas had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Evidence at trial showed that on March 27, 2004, Thomas walked to the residence of his estranged wife, Laura Christine Thomas, and upon entry, brutally stabbed her and two young children, Andre Lee Boren and Leyha Hughes, to death.

In a statement Friday, Thomas’ attorney Maurie Levin maintains that Thomas is too mentally ill to be executed.

