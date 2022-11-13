A Cold End to the Weekend

Freeze Warning in effect for a handful of Texas counties in the southeast as overnight temperatures dip below freezing heading into Sunday. The warnings will expire at 8am but it will still be a cold day with temperatures peaking at around 50 degrees. Wind chill will make it feel in the mid 40s so be sure to bundle up.

Monday is the big day as a storm system moves in to around 9am that will bring cold rain across almost all of Texoma. In the afternoon, the far northern Oklahoma counties will see some sleet and snow mixed in with the rain. The system will be off to our east by Monday evening, leaving overcast and cold conditions for the remainder of the week.

Stay warm Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.