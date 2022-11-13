Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

A Cold End to the Weekend

Rain/Snow Mix for Monday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Freeze Warning in effect for a handful of Texas counties in the southeast as overnight temperatures dip below freezing heading into Sunday. The warnings will expire at 8am but it will still be a cold day with temperatures peaking at around 50 degrees. Wind chill will make it feel in the mid 40s so be sure to bundle up.

Monday is the big day as a storm system moves in to around 9am that will bring cold rain across almost all of Texoma. In the afternoon, the far northern Oklahoma counties will see some sleet and snow mixed in with the rain. The system will be off to our east by Monday evening, leaving overcast and cold conditions for the remainder of the week.

Stay warm Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The execution date has been set for a Sherman man convicted of capital murder for deaths of his...
Execution date set for Sherman man convicted of capital murder
A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of...
Celina man pleads guilty to capital murder of wife, children
A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles for murder, in the shooting...
Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder
One Love County couple knew before they got off their land they wouldn't make it to the...
Ardmore nurse practitioner delivers neighbors’ baby in Love County pasture
Man offers $1,000 reward to retrieve stolen truck
Owner offering reward for stolen pickup used in burglary spree

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 11/11/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/11/2022
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Nov 10
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Nov 10
Full Morning Weather 11/10/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/10/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/09/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/09/2022