Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Monday’s Winter Storm

A wet and cold start to the work week.
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If this weekend’s cold temperatures did anything positive, it hopefully got Texomans to pull out their winter gear. Gloves, jackets, hats, boots and an umbrella will be recommended for Monday! Here’s why:

Starting Monday morning, overcast skies and rain will begin to creep in to Texoma. Between 11am and 5pm, all of Texoma will see cold rain while the northern Oklahoma counties will see some snow mixed in with the rain. Given the initial rain coating the roads, driving will be hazardous the farther north in Texoma you drive. Specifically I-35 in Oklahoma will be hazardous driving Monday afternoon and into the evening. Especially in the Arbuckle mountains. Give yourself plenty of time if you need to drive in these areas Monday.

The good news is this is just a one day storm and will be finished by Tuesday. High temperatures will continue to be in the 40s and 50s, so any Monday night accumulation should melt away by Tuesday.

The rest of the week will be cold with no more rain chances.

Bottom line: be prepared for Monday. Even if you live in an area that won’t see snow, be cautious and slow down while driving.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of...
Celina man pleads guilty to capital murder of wife, children
The execution date has been set for a Sherman man convicted of capital murder for deaths of his...
Execution date set for Sherman man convicted of capital murder
A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles for murder, in the shooting...
Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
One Love County couple knew before they got off their land they wouldn't make it to the...
Ardmore nurse practitioner delivers neighbors’ baby in Love County pasture

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 11/11/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/11/2022
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Nov 10
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Nov 10
Full Morning Weather 11/10/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/10/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/09/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/09/2022