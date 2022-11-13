Monday’s Winter Storm

If this weekend’s cold temperatures did anything positive, it hopefully got Texomans to pull out their winter gear. Gloves, jackets, hats, boots and an umbrella will be recommended for Monday! Here’s why:

Starting Monday morning, overcast skies and rain will begin to creep in to Texoma. Between 11am and 5pm, all of Texoma will see cold rain while the northern Oklahoma counties will see some snow mixed in with the rain. Given the initial rain coating the roads, driving will be hazardous the farther north in Texoma you drive. Specifically I-35 in Oklahoma will be hazardous driving Monday afternoon and into the evening. Especially in the Arbuckle mountains. Give yourself plenty of time if you need to drive in these areas Monday.

The good news is this is just a one day storm and will be finished by Tuesday. High temperatures will continue to be in the 40s and 50s, so any Monday night accumulation should melt away by Tuesday.

The rest of the week will be cold with no more rain chances.

Bottom line: be prepared for Monday. Even if you live in an area that won’t see snow, be cautious and slow down while driving.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.