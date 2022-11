ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore couple has been charged with felony cruelty to animals.

According to police, 9 dogs were found in Gary Riddle and Sandra Brainard’s home.

Court documents stated the home was unsanitary, and the animals were not getting adequate veterinary care.

Brainard and Riddle face up to five years in prison or a $5,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.