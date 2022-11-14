Ardmore man accused of stalking woman

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is accused of stalking a woman.

According to court documents, Jericho Wilks has been harassing a woman, coming to her work and her home, where he pushed the air conditioner through the window.

Court documents go on to say Wilks was excessively texting and calling the woman for days.

Wilks has been charged with felony stalking and harassment with electronics.

