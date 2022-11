ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is accused of robbing a man of his backpack, clothing, speaker, and phone.

Court documents state 40-year-old Tannie Bland hit the victim with a machete and then took the man’s things.

He’s been charged with robbery with a weapon.

If convicted, Bland faces at least 20 years in prison.

