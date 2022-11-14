Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Father of NFL player dies suddenly after being in Louisiana jail

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White during the first half of an NFL football game in...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A Louisiana sheriff’s office is investigating the death of an inmate who is the father of star NFL linebacker Devin White.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center on Thursday after complaining about severe back pain.

Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed but unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.

Thomas is the father of Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White, who is from Springhill, La. and went to LSU.

Thomas was brought to Natchitoches on Oct. 14 by the U.S. Marshals Service to await trial on previous federal charges.

An autopsy is being performed to verify Thomas’ official cause of death; those results are pending.

White posted Friday about his father’s death on Facebook, saying his heart was broken. He learned of his father’s passing just hours before boarding a plane with his team for Sunday’s game in Munich, Germany, ESPN reported.

“It was very hard to play. Just a lot of emotions,” he said, per ESPN. “But I tried to turn them into good emotions and just keep a great spirit. That’s the relationship we had - just all about ball, all about just going out there and being the best and just getting this thing turned around.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Winter Storm brings rain and snow to Texoma
The execution date has been set for a Sherman man convicted of capital murder for deaths of his...
Execution date set for Sherman man convicted of capital murder
36-year-old Arman Makanov is facing child endangerment charges after he and his wife allegedly...
Man arrested after 2 children left alone in Gainesville hotel
A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of...
Celina man pleads guilty to capital murder of wife, children

Latest News

Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
The Paris Police Department is asking for the publics help identifying a man accused of...
Paris Police searching for alleged shoplifter
Former President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday,...
Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs
A Leon County classroom is churning out colorful postcards and sending them across the country.
Art class sparks coast-to-coast student postcard exchange