Grayson County Judge-Elect talks about his vision and plans for county

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In March, voters elected Bruce Dawsey for Grayson County Judge over incumbent Bill Magers in the Republican primary.

No democrats ran, so Dawsey has been waiting months to take the seat.

In just a few weeks, he’ll take office.

News 12 sat down with him to talk about his vision, the issues he’ll face, and how he plans to lead Grayson County through unprecedented times.

First, it’s been a big year for Sherman and Grayson County with the Texas Instruments deal and others following since its announcement.

What do you see as your role as county judge in facilitating all the changes and rapid growth that is coming?

“That’s a loaded question,” said Bruce Dawsey, incoming Grayson County judge-elect. “You know, with the amount of growth that’s coming, the judge, along with the commissioners, work with the city of Sherman and the outlying cities to help facilitate the growth as best as possible. We’re going to have a lot of people that are moving in. Some of those people are going to move into the city of Sherman. Some of those people are going to live in the unincorporated areas of Grayson County. So it’s working together to make sure that we have the infrastructure that’s necessary. We can make sure that we are prepared when the houses come and the neighborhoods come, but we also want those people to stay in Grayson County when it comes to going out to eat and going shopping or going out for entertainment. We, you know, we want them to live here, but we also want them to stay here and, you know, spend their money here.”

One thing we hear about a lot from our viewers is the state of our highway and roads in Grayson County, specifically U.S. 75. How do you plan to handle this issue, possibly different than your predecessors?

“Well, my predecessor has done a good job when it comes to the highways,” said Dawsey. “Unfortunately, you know, with growth and with repairs, you know, you have road closures, and there’s really no way around that. You know that the stretch of highway that’s being redone right now is going to make a major change for traffic flow through the city of Sherman.”

In May, commissioners approved $20 million in funding to expand parts of U.S. 75 from four lanes to six.

“It’s going to make the road safer and easier to travel on,” said Dawsey. “You know, and then, of course, the end goal is to complete it all the way up to the Oklahoma border.”

The county is also trying to address its need for jail space with an expansion at its current facility.

But the city of Sherman asked for the jail to be moved to a new location.

We know you don’t want to talk about the jail situation issue. When will we hear from you about your position on this?

“Once I’m well versed on it,” said Dawsey. “Like I don’t know the ins and outs. Like I want to be able to look at the project itself and see why are we choosing to do an expansion versus a new jail at another location. So I want to look at the cost analysis of that, what our long-term projections are going to be. And so once I have an opportunity to look at that, look at the numbers, then I’ll be ready to make a comment or commit on one way or the other.”

And lastly, have you been in communication with outgoing County Judge Bill Magers and if so, what have you two talked about, or has he given you any advice?

“I’ve asked him, you know, some of his opinions on what his plans were, what was he hoping to accomplish,” said Dawsey. “Because I don’t want to necessarily reinvent the wheel. I’ve listened to some of his ideas and some I’ve taken, and we’ll continue with and some, you know, we might just go a different direction. But he and I have been talking, and we’ve met multiple times, and we’ll continue to meet up until the first of the year.

Dawsey will be sworn in on January 1.

