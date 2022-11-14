Texoma Local
Man arrested after 2 children left alone in Gainesville hotel

36-year-old Arman Makanov is facing child endangerment charges after he and his wife allegedly left their two toddlers alone at a hotel while they went gambling.(Gainesville Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A man is facing child endangerment charges after he and his wife allegedly left their two toddlers alone at a hotel while they went gambling.

The Gainesville Police Department said 36-year-old Arman Makanov, of Selma, was arrested after a 1-year-old and 2-year-old were found alone in the lobby of the Comfort Inn and Suites on 1715 N Interstate 35 at around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a press release, the two children and parents arrived at the hotel around 3 p.m., and around 9 p.m. Makanov and his wife were observed leaving the hotel without the children.

Police said Makanov and his wife left the children sleeping in their hotel room and went to the casino.

Police said after speaking on the phone with Makanov, he and his wife arrived back at the hotel after 11 p.m.

Makanov was arrested for abandon/endanger, according to the press release. The mother of the children was not arrested in order to care for the children.

