Paris Police searching for alleged shoplifter

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Police Department is asking for the publics help identifying a man accused of stealing $1,500 worth of perfume from a beauty retailer Thursday.

Police said the man in the picture allegedly stole over $1,500 worth of assorted perfume tester bottles from Ulta Beauty, located in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue.

If you have any information you can contact detective Middleton at 903-737-4118, according to a social media post by the department.

