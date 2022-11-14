Paris Police searching for alleged shoplifter

Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Police Department is asking for the publics help identifying a man accused of stealing $1,500 worth of perfume from a beauty retailer Thursday.

Police said the man in the picture allegedly stole over $1,500 worth of assorted perfume tester bottles from Ulta Beauty, located in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue.

If you have any information you can contact detective Middleton at 903-737-4118, according to a social media post by the department.

