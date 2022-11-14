Pilot Point Police warning public of phone scam

PILOT POINT, Texas (KXII) - Pilot Point Police is warning residents of a phone scam from a fake sergeant seeking money for warrants.

Police said they have received reports that Sgt Leon Kartir has been contacting citizens, telling them they have warrants, and requesting payments via Cash App.

Law enforcement said the man has been impersonating them and is not employed with the Pilot Point Police Department.

According to a social media post, if you receive calls about warrants and would like to check the validity of such claims, you can contact the Pilot Point Court Administrator directly at court@cityofpilotpoint.org.

To report any scams you can contact the Denton County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 940-349-1600 and select option nine.

