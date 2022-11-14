Texoma Local
Seminole Police seize $1.3 million in marijuana after traffic stop

Approximately 1,722 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1.3 million were seized after a traffic...
Approximately 1,722 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1.3 million were seized after a traffic stop in Seminole County.(Seminole Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - Approximately 1,722 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1.3 million were seized after a traffic stop in Seminole County.

The Seminole Police Department said Lee Xiong and Ger Xiong were arrested for aggravated trafficking of marijuana, after a traffic stop on November 9.

According to law enforcement, Officer Messner and his partner K9 Raven, pulled a U-Haul truck over for defective equipment, and during the traffic stop the officer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the truck.

Police said after searching the truck, 1,722 pounds of marijuana, with a black market value of $1.3 million was discovered.

