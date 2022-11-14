Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Toys for Tots drop off locations in Texoma

KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations on both sides of the...
KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations on both sides of the Red River to make sure every child in Texoma gets something under the tree this year, but we need your help.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations on both sides of the Red River to make sure every child in Texoma gets something under the tree this year, but we need your help.

Your gift of cash or a new, unwrapped toy goes directly to local children in need.

New, unwrapped toys for children of all ages are needed.

Texas drop off locations:

Sherman

  • KXII Studio
  • A Lighthouse For Kids
  • Books-A-Million
  • Camping World
  • Chapin Title Company
  • Crumbl Cokies
  • Dayton Tires
  • Drop Dead Gorgeous
  • Ebby Halliday Texoma Office
  • Focus Medical Supply
  • Gray Oak Family Dental
  • Northside on Travis Apts
  • Ollies Bargain Outlet Store
  • Piner Middle School
  • Texoma Top Shelf E-Cig and Vape
  • The Rehabilitation Center
  • The Renisance

Denison

  • Classic of Texoma
  • DenisonElks 238
  • Eisenhower Yacht Club
  • Frontier Village Museum
  • Hyde Park Apts.
  • Law Offices of CharlesSherrard
  • Oopsy Daisy
  • The Residence At Gateway Village Apts
  • Truth Church of Denison
  • Wal-Mart

Pottsboro

  • Denison Elks Lake Site
  • Family Pharmacy of Pottsboro
  • Fink Liquor
  • Harbor Ship Store
  • Highport Marina

Bells

  • Bells Medical Clinic

Bonham

  • Bonham Family Drug

Whitewright

  • Whitewright Family Practice

Whitesboro

  • Axtell Rite Value Pharmacy
  • Whitesboro Home Health

Van Alstyne

  • Airvies AC
  • Almost Grandma’s Childcare
  • Baylor Scottt & White Primary Care
  • Grayson-Collin Electric Coop

Oklahoma drop off locations:

Ardmore

  • American National Bank of Oklahoma, 1901 N Commerce
  • American National Bank, 1117 S Commerce
  • BancFirst, 310 W Main
  • BancFirst, 1915 N Commerce
  • Canoe Brook of Ardmore, 2215 4th NW
  • Cross Timbers Hospice, 207 C NW
  • Lake Country Orthodontics, 1119 Walnut #4
  • First Bank & Trust Co, 301 W Main
  • Hilton Garden Inn, 710 Premier PKWY
  • IBC Bank, 2302 12TH NW
  • Mane Event, 1340 4 NW
  • Mercy Hospital, 16TH N Side Bank
  • Moments To Remember, 220 W Main
  • MTC Federal Credit Union, 2001 12TH NW
  • My Dentist, 2401 12 NW
  • Simmons Bank, 2525 N Commerce
  • University Center of OK, 2901 MT Washington
  • Walgreens, 1111 N Commerce
  • Walmart, 1715 N Commerce

Lone Grove

  • American National Bank, 6295 W Broadway

Wilson

  • American National Bank, 1251 US HWY 70A

Healdton

  • First Bank & Trust Co, 213 W Main

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
The execution date has been set for a Sherman man convicted of capital murder for deaths of his...
Execution date set for Sherman man convicted of capital murder
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Snow For Some, Rain For Others
A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of...
Celina man pleads guilty to capital murder of wife, children
Two people are dead after a fatal crash in Pittsburg County Saturday evening.
Two people dead after fatal Pittsburg County crash

Latest News

An Ardmore man is accused of robbing a man of his backpack, clothing, speaker, and phone.
Ardmore man used machete to rob man, court docs say
Two people are dead after a fatal crash in Pittsburg County Saturday evening.
Two people dead after fatal Pittsburg County crash
An Ardmore man is accused of stalking a woman. (Previous mugshot)
Ardmore man accused of stalking woman
Ardmore couple charged for animal cruelty