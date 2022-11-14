Toys for Tots drop off locations in Texoma
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) - KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations on both sides of the Red River to make sure every child in Texoma gets something under the tree this year, but we need your help.
Your gift of cash or a new, unwrapped toy goes directly to local children in need.
New, unwrapped toys for children of all ages are needed.
Texas drop off locations:
Sherman
- KXII Studio
- A Lighthouse For Kids
- Books-A-Million
- Camping World
- Chapin Title Company
- Crumbl Cokies
- Dayton Tires
- Drop Dead Gorgeous
- Ebby Halliday Texoma Office
- Focus Medical Supply
- Gray Oak Family Dental
- Northside on Travis Apts
- Ollies Bargain Outlet Store
- Piner Middle School
- Texoma Top Shelf E-Cig and Vape
- The Rehabilitation Center
- The Renisance
Denison
- Classic of Texoma
- DenisonElks 238
- Eisenhower Yacht Club
- Frontier Village Museum
- Hyde Park Apts.
- Law Offices of CharlesSherrard
- Oopsy Daisy
- The Residence At Gateway Village Apts
- Truth Church of Denison
- Wal-Mart
Pottsboro
- Denison Elks Lake Site
- Family Pharmacy of Pottsboro
- Fink Liquor
- Harbor Ship Store
- Highport Marina
Bells
- Bells Medical Clinic
Bonham
- Bonham Family Drug
Whitewright
- Whitewright Family Practice
Whitesboro
- Axtell Rite Value Pharmacy
- Whitesboro Home Health
Van Alstyne
- Airvies AC
- Almost Grandma’s Childcare
- Baylor Scottt & White Primary Care
- Grayson-Collin Electric Coop
Oklahoma drop off locations:
Ardmore
- American National Bank of Oklahoma, 1901 N Commerce
- American National Bank, 1117 S Commerce
- BancFirst, 310 W Main
- BancFirst, 1915 N Commerce
- Canoe Brook of Ardmore, 2215 4th NW
- Cross Timbers Hospice, 207 C NW
- Lake Country Orthodontics, 1119 Walnut #4
- First Bank & Trust Co, 301 W Main
- Hilton Garden Inn, 710 Premier PKWY
- IBC Bank, 2302 12TH NW
- Mane Event, 1340 4 NW
- Mercy Hospital, 16TH N Side Bank
- Moments To Remember, 220 W Main
- MTC Federal Credit Union, 2001 12TH NW
- My Dentist, 2401 12 NW
- Simmons Bank, 2525 N Commerce
- University Center of OK, 2901 MT Washington
- Walgreens, 1111 N Commerce
- Walmart, 1715 N Commerce
Lone Grove
- American National Bank, 6295 W Broadway
Wilson
- American National Bank, 1251 US HWY 70A
Healdton
- First Bank & Trust Co, 213 W Main
