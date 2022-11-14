Toys for Tots drop off locations in Texoma

(KXII) - KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations on both sides of the Red River to make sure every child in Texoma gets something under the tree this year, but we need your help.

Your gift of cash or a new, unwrapped toy goes directly to local children in need.

New, unwrapped toys for children of all ages are needed.

Texas drop off locations:

Sherman

KXII Studio

A Lighthouse For Kids

Books-A-Million

Camping World

Chapin Title Company

Crumbl Cokies

Dayton Tires

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Ebby Halliday Texoma Office

Focus Medical Supply

Gray Oak Family Dental

Northside on Travis Apts

Ollies Bargain Outlet Store

Piner Middle School

Texoma Top Shelf E-Cig and Vape

The Rehabilitation Center

The Renisance

Denison

Classic of Texoma

DenisonElks 238

Eisenhower Yacht Club

Frontier Village Museum

Hyde Park Apts.

Law Offices of CharlesSherrard

Oopsy Daisy

The Residence At Gateway Village Apts

Truth Church of Denison

Wal-Mart

Pottsboro

Denison Elks Lake Site

Family Pharmacy of Pottsboro

Fink Liquor

Harbor Ship Store

Highport Marina

Bells

Bells Medical Clinic

Bonham

Bonham Family Drug

Whitewright

Whitewright Family Practice

Whitesboro

Axtell Rite Value Pharmacy

Whitesboro Home Health

Van Alstyne

Airvies AC

Almost Grandma’s Childcare

Baylor Scottt & White Primary Care

Grayson-Collin Electric Coop

Oklahoma drop off locations:

Ardmore

American National Bank of Oklahoma, 1901 N Commerce

American National Bank, 1117 S Commerce

BancFirst, 310 W Main

BancFirst, 1915 N Commerce

Canoe Brook of Ardmore, 2215 4th NW

Cross Timbers Hospice, 207 C NW

Lake Country Orthodontics, 1119 Walnut #4

First Bank & Trust Co, 301 W Main

Hilton Garden Inn, 710 Premier PKWY

IBC Bank, 2302 12TH NW

Mane Event, 1340 4 NW

Mercy Hospital, 16TH N Side Bank

Moments To Remember, 220 W Main

MTC Federal Credit Union, 2001 12TH NW

My Dentist, 2401 12 NW

Simmons Bank, 2525 N Commerce

University Center of OK, 2901 MT Washington

Walgreens, 1111 N Commerce

Walmart, 1715 N Commerce

Lone Grove

American National Bank, 6295 W Broadway

Wilson

American National Bank, 1251 US HWY 70A

Healdton

First Bank & Trust Co, 213 W Main

