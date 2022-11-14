Texoma Local
Two people dead after fatal Pittsburg County crash

Two people are dead after a fatal crash in Pittsburg County Saturday evening.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -

According to Troopers, the crash happened around 7 on Indian Nation Turnpike near McAlester.

Troopers said a 2014 Jeep Patriot was traveling north on the turnpike, when it struck a deer, ran off the roadway, struck a tree then landed in a creek.

One passenger was ejected 5 feet from the vehicle and the driver was pinned for around 45 mins.

The driver of the jeep, 33-year-old Christopher Pierson, and his passenger, 28-year-old Darci Pierson were pronounced dead at the scene.

