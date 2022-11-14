Winter Storm brings rain and snow to Texoma

It’s been a cold, wet and dreary Monday across Texoma. Every county has seen some rain today with totals between a quarter inch and an inch. Though many of the readings will be inaccurate, as multiple counties have seen snow today. Ada saw some large snowflakes fall this afternoon along with reports of an inch of snow accumulation. The Winter Weather Advisory for the northwestern Oklahoma counties will expire at 6pm, but an Advisory remains in place for Pushmataha county until midnight. This storm system will have moved past Texoma by late this evening.

Hopefully by now everyone has located their winter weather gear, because you’ll need it for the rest of the week. High temperatures will peak between the 40s and 50s and multiple days will see overnight lows below freezing. Oklahoma counties are more likely to drop below freezing this week, so be sure to drip your faucets.

It’s been an unusually early snowfall halfway through November. Thankfully the rest of the week won’t have any wet weather, just cold. Stay warm Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

