Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Winter Storm brings rain and snow to Texoma

Most only dealt with rain, but some northern Oklahoma counties saw snow!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been a cold, wet and dreary Monday across Texoma. Every county has seen some rain today with totals between a quarter inch and an inch. Though many of the readings will be inaccurate, as multiple counties have seen snow today. Ada saw some large snowflakes fall this afternoon along with reports of an inch of snow accumulation. The Winter Weather Advisory for the northwestern Oklahoma counties will expire at 6pm, but an Advisory remains in place for Pushmataha county until midnight. This storm system will have moved past Texoma by late this evening.

Hopefully by now everyone has located their winter weather gear, because you’ll need it for the rest of the week. High temperatures will peak between the 40s and 50s and multiple days will see overnight lows below freezing. Oklahoma counties are more likely to drop below freezing this week, so be sure to drip your faucets.

It’s been an unusually early snowfall halfway through November. Thankfully the rest of the week won’t have any wet weather, just cold. Stay warm Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
The execution date has been set for a Sherman man convicted of capital murder for deaths of his...
Execution date set for Sherman man convicted of capital murder
36-year-old Arman Makanov is facing child endangerment charges after he and his wife allegedly...
Man arrested after 2 children left alone in Gainesville hotel
A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of...
Celina man pleads guilty to capital murder of wife, children

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 11/11/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/11/2022
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Nov 10
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Nov 10
Full Morning Weather 11/10/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/10/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/09/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/09/2022