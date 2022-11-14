Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Woman, 19, shot in leg with BB gun; search on for shooters

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg with a BB gun or pellet rifle in broad daylight at a...
A 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg with a BB gun or pellet rifle in broad daylight at a Florida park. Doctors have not been able to remove the projectile, so she's expected to see a trauma surgeon.(Source: Family pictures, WPLG via CNN)
By WPLG Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WPLG) - A 19-year-old woman and her family are shaken after she was injured in a shooting at a Florida park. The weapon used appears to have been a BB gun or pellet rifle.

The young woman’s mother says she’s traumatized after her daughter was shot in the leg with a BB gun or pellet rifle around 1:30 p.m. on Veterans Day. The incident happened at Holland Park in Hollywood, Florida.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Videos included in this story may contain disturbing content.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The woman's mother thinks the alleged gunmen were shooting up animals in the area when they shot at her daughter. (WPLG, FAMILY PICTURES, CNN)

“The second shot hit my daughter. When she saw herself bleeding, she realized, ‘I have been shot,’” said the mother, who didn’t want to be identified. “She started screaming. The car burned rubber and took off.”

The mother says she saw what she believes to be two to three white males drive away from the scene in a dark-colored sedan. She thinks they were shooting up animals in the area when they shot at her daughter.

Blood marks still stain the floor where the young woman was hit. Her mother says the incident happened so fast, it left them wondering what hit her. She was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

“The pellet or whatever it is… is still inside of her… [Doctors] cannot take it out because it’s too deep and it’s around blood vessels. So, she has to see a trauma surgeon,” the mother said.

She says her daughter may need emotional counseling as well. She asks anyone with cameras in the area to look at their video footage.

“I want them caught,” the mother said.

The Hollywood Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to call them.

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of...
Celina man pleads guilty to capital murder of wife, children
The execution date has been set for a Sherman man convicted of capital murder for deaths of his...
Execution date set for Sherman man convicted of capital murder
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles for murder, in the shooting...
Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder
One Love County couple knew before they got off their land they wouldn't make it to the...
Ardmore nurse practitioner delivers neighbors’ baby in Love County pasture

Latest News

An Ardmore man is accused of robbing a man of his backpack, clothing, speaker, and phone.
Ardmore man used machete to rob man, court docs say
Two people are dead after a fatal crash in Pittsburg County Saturday evening.
Two people dead after fatal Pittsburg County crash
An Ardmore man is accused of stalking a woman. (Previous mugshot)
Ardmore man accused of stalking woman
The woman's mother thinks the alleged gunmen were shooting up animals in the area when they...
GRAPHIC: Woman shot with BB gun in broad daylight at Fla. park