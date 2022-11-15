Denison K-9 officer gets new ballistic vest

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison Police Officer is wearing a brand-new vest to help him stay safe on the job.

K-9 Officer Echo received a new tactical vest as a gift from the Denison Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association.

According to a social media post, the vest is rated for up to .44 magnum pistol rounds and will protect Echo against blunt force trauma.

Denison Police said they are thankful that DCPAAA is helping them prioritize Echo’s safety.

