Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Denison K-9 officer gets new ballistic vest

A Denison Police Officer is wearing a brand-new vest to help him stay safe on the job.
A Denison Police Officer is wearing a brand-new vest to help him stay safe on the job.(Denison Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison Police Officer is wearing a brand-new vest to help him stay safe on the job.

K-9 Officer Echo received a new tactical vest as a gift from the Denison Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association.

According to a social media post, the vest is rated for up to .44 magnum pistol rounds and will protect Echo against blunt force trauma.

Denison Police said they are thankful that DCPAAA is helping them prioritize Echo’s safety.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends of the late Kasey Baldonado remember her legacy
Sherman family mourns sudden loss of wife, mother
36-year-old Arman Makanov is facing child endangerment charges after he and his wife allegedly...
Man arrested after 2 children left alone in Gainesville hotel
Approximately 1,722 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1.3 million were seized after a traffic...
Seminole Police seize $1.3 million in marijuana after traffic stop
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at the request of the Choctaw County Sheriff’s...
Boy, 6, killed in Choctaw County murder/suicide
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
The Cold Remains In Place

Latest News

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at the request of the Choctaw County Sheriff’s...
Boy, 6, killed in Choctaw County murder/suicide
Students and faculty at Terrell Elementary school have been recognized as a National Blue...
In Denison, Terrell Elementary is honored as National Blue Ribbon School
Friends of the late Kasey Baldonado remember her legacy
Sherman family mourns sudden loss of wife, mother
Several scams are making the rounds in the Texoma community Facebook pages-the swindlers using...
Don’t let scammers ruin your holiday: tips from Ardmore police