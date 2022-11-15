In Denison, Terrell Elementary is honored as National Blue Ribbon School

Denison, Texas (KXII) - Students and faculty at Terrell Elementary school have been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School.

“To be one of 297 schools across the country and 1 of 31 in the state of Texas is an amazing accomplishment,” said Superintendent Kirkbride.

Back in February the school received the news they were nominated for the award. Terrell Elementary Principal Amy Neidert recently traveled to Washington, DC to receive the award.

“We double checked, triple checked, quadrupled check, and then we were just so excited it was just an unexpected blessing,” said Neidert.

The national Blue Ribbon is a program by the U.S department of education that recognizes Elementary, Middle Schools, and High Schools on a yearly basis for their academic excellence.

“It’s teachers, staff, students, and the families making commitments to students they are going to be successful no matter what, and that is regardless of this award,” added Neidert. ”That’s just what we do here.”

Denison ISD Superintendent Dr. David Kirkbride and Denison Mayor Janet Gott attended the celebration as they both shared a special tie to the school.

“This place is very special to me I served 9 years as a principal here, so I know the background and the work that goes into making something like this happen and could not be more proud,” said Superintendent Kirkbride.

At Terrell Elementary the goal of teachers and staff is to provide the best education for each student and lead them to success.

“We know not just what they need academically but socially, emotionally, and we provide that no matter what,” said Neidert.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.