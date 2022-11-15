Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Don’t let scammers ruin your holiday: tips from Ardmore police

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Several scams are making the rounds in the Texoma community Facebook pages-the swindlers using every trick in the book trying to coax people into giving them money.

Detective Landon Gary with the Ardmore Police Department said they see scams year-round, but something about Christmastime and holiday cheer. brings out the Grinch in some con artists.

“What we have found is that they target these groups, these social media groups and that they post these- what we can tell is a phishing scam, is what it is,” Gary said.

Gary said the scammer’s goal is for people to reach out or respond to them, and then they’ll start asking for information - maybe a credit card number or a social security number.

Gary said before anyone sends money, responds or shares a post, they should take a closer look.

“If this is the only place you’re seeing it, it’s probably not true,” Gary said. “Look for your news media outlets, look for the police department to be sharing this information. If it is legitimate, it’s gonna be on the news, it’s going to be on our Facebook page.”

He recommends looking at the profile of the person who posted it.

“A lot of times they are not from anywhere near here,” Gary said. “And then if you look at their name you can see they’ve posted it a lot of other places as well.”

Gary said nobody with the city will ever ask you to buy gift cards or send money over the phone and he says don’t give out sensitive information to people who call you.

