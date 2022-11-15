Texoma Local
Firefighters find Bible with minor damage just feet away from fire’s origin

The fire department shared images on Facebook of the book, showing minimal damage, while nearby...
The fire department shared images on Facebook of the book, showing minimal damage, while nearby items had been destroyed.(City of Logan Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOGAN, W. Va. (Gray News) – A Bible was left nearly untouched by a fire at a building in West Virginia.

The City of Logan Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire Monday night that had spread to a neighboring dwelling close by.

Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started.
Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started.(City of Logan Fire Department)

The fire department said crews were able to extinguish the fire. The first building had extensive fire damage and the second building had minimal damage.

Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started.

No one was injured in the incident.

