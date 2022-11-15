Texoma Local
Gunter prepares for state volleyball

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tiger’s Volleyball team has been dominant from start to finish this season with only one goal in mind for 2022, bringing home a state title trophy.

Next up for the Tigers, they’ll take on Columbus in the 3A semifinals in Garland as they return to the state tournament for the third season in a row.

“For the point of the season, it’s an amazing feeling. You know, the kids are super hungry to keep going,” said Gunter Volleyball head coach Katelyn Gill. “You know we have two matches left and they’re really excited about this week, we’re trying to keep it as business like as possible, while also just enjoying the moment together.”

“We know that we have to earn everything and that it starts in practice,” said Gunter Libero Briley Singleton. “Honestly, everyday everyone comes in and gives one-hundred percent effort. We just have to go all out.”

