A Little Warmer Wed-Thu, Another Cold Shot Friday

Skies look to be dry through the weekend
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
An unseasonably chilly weather pattern continues right into the weekend, but skies look to run dry for a while.

Temperatures will be near freezing overnight and some of the normal colder spots into the upper 20s with clearing skies. Patchy fog is possible especially over areas where soaking rain fell Monday. Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, a rather nice day with a moderate northerly breeze of 10 to 15 mph and highs warmer than they were Tuesday, into the lower 50s.

Surface winds shift to the southwest on Thursday, allowing highs to reach the upper 50s, possible a few lower 60s. Not bad! This warm-up won’t last long as a surge of Canadian air arrives Friday and temperatures return to highs in the 40s along with gusty north winds. Chilly! An upper trough passes in tandem with then Friday front, but since the low-level air mass will be very dry, we’ll see a lot of clouds but no precipitation with the front.

Saturday will be another very chilly day for November, after a cloudy morning the sun should return by afternoon. Southerly winds kick in Sunday and boost high temperatures to normal levels for early next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

