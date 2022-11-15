Texoma Local
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting in Seminole County

Robie Watters,52, was charged with second-degree murder in connection to a shooting in Seminole...
Robie Watters,52, was charged with second-degree murder in connection to a shooting in Seminole County that left one man dead.(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By KXII Staff
Nov. 15, 2022
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was charged with second-degree murder in connection to a shooting in Seminole County that left one man dead.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, 52-year-old Robie Watters was charged Tuesday with carrying a weapon under the influence of alcohol, felony pointing a firearm, second degree murder (felony murder), and assault and battery with a deadly weapon- shooting with the intent to kill, according to a press release.

Authorities found 33-year-old “Rusty” Bolen dead and Watters with a gunshot wound on Sunday, November 6.

OSBI said a third man, 46-year-old Daniel Sisco reported to law enforcement that Bolen and Watters pointed firearms at him, and he shot at them, striking both of them.

According to a press release, after an investigation by OSBI, agents arrested Watters after his release from the hospital.

Watters was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, pending transfer to the Seminole County Jail.

