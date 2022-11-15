Man who admitted to murdering Ada pastor sentenced
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The man who admitted to killing an Ada pastor was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.
Kahlil Square pled guilty to first-degree murder in September.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Kahlil Square shot and killed Dave Evans, the pastor of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, after coming up with a plan with Evans’ wife, Kristie Darnell Evans.
Investigators said both Dave and Kristie were sexually involved with Square.
OSBI said Kristie gave Square a gun and let him into the couple’s home to kill her husband, Dave, in the middle of the night in April of 2021, and then reported it as a break in.
Kristie was sentenced in August to life in prison for her role in the murder.
