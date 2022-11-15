Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Man who admitted to murdering Ada pastor sentenced

The man who admitted to killing an Ada pastor was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.
The man who admitted to killing an Ada pastor was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.(OSBI)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The man who admitted to killing an Ada pastor was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Kahlil Square pled guilty to first-degree murder in September.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Kahlil Square shot and killed Dave Evans, the pastor of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, after coming up with a plan with Evans’ wife, Kristie Darnell Evans.

Investigators said both Dave and Kristie were sexually involved with Square.

OSBI said Kristie gave Square a gun and let him into the couple’s home to kill her husband, Dave, in the middle of the night in April of 2021, and then reported it as a break in.

Kristie was sentenced in August to life in prison for her role in the murder.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends of the late Kasey Baldonado remember her legacy
Sherman family mourns sudden loss of wife, mother
36-year-old Arman Makanov is facing child endangerment charges after he and his wife allegedly...
Man arrested after 2 children left alone in Gainesville hotel
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at the request of the Choctaw County Sheriff’s...
Boy, 6, killed in Choctaw County murder/suicide
Approximately 1,722 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1.3 million were seized after a traffic...
Seminole Police seize $1.3 million in marijuana after traffic stop

Latest News

Robie Watters,52, was charged with second-degree murder in connection to a shooting in Seminole...
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting in Seminole County
Approximately 1,722 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1.3 million were seized after a traffic...
Seminole Police seize $1.3 million in marijuana after traffic stop
A Denison Police Officer is wearing a brand-new vest to help him stay safe on the job.
Denison K-9 officer gets new ballistic vest
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at the request of the Choctaw County Sheriff’s...
Boy, 6, killed in Choctaw County murder/suicide