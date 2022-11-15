Texoma Local
OSBI investigating murder, suicide in Choctaw County



By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at the request of the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, is conducting an investigation into a homicide, shooting, suicide incident.

OSBI said on Monday at around 7:35 a.m. police received calls about a shooting that occurred along Highway 147, approximately six miles north of Highway 70.

According to a press release, witnesses observed 22-year-old Spencer Laine Dillishaw, shoot 26-year-old Ragina Vargus Dillishaw, and a 6-year-old boy, before turning the gun on himself.

The 6-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSBI. Spencer was transported to the Choctaw County Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ragina was transported to the Paris Regional Hospital where she under went surgery and is expected to survive.

An 8-month-old child of the Dillishaws was located safe at the Dillishaw residence and is in the care of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, according to the press release. Another child belonging to Ragina was located safe with family members in Texas.

Law enforcement from the Choctaw County Sheriff’s, Hugo Police Department, Choctaw Tribal Police, Sawyer Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene along with Choctaw County EMS.

OSBI said this is an ongoing investigating.

This is a developing story.

