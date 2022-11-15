SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “If you knew Kasey, you knew about all three of those kids. They were her life, and that’s the main thing she wanted people to know was how much she loved them and wanted them to know how much they were loved.”

Kasey Baldonado was a wife, friend, and mother of three.

Her friend, Tiffany Wienckowski, said, “She was by far the most generous, loving person that I have ever met. She left such an impact on everyone around her.”

Just days after her 42nd birthday, Kasey had a brain aneurysm in the shower and passed away.

Wienckowski said, “I always promised her that if anything ever happened to her, that I’d be there for her kids.”

According to friends and family, Kasey was her family’s rock.

Wienckowski explained, “In spite of being a full-time mom, and just graduating from graduate school, she managed to do everything around the house. She was an absolute superstar.”

So, when Kasey’s loved ones received the news of her passing, emotions ran high.

Wienckowski said, “She was just starting to get the things she wanted and excel at work and make friends in the area and really create a life there.”

Kasey’s friend, and former co-worker, Tara Holliday agreed and said, “It didn’t matter if her own hair was on fire, she’s the one that is going to make sure that you’re okay. That’s why this is a hard loss”.

In an effort to help the Baldonado family, Kasey’s friends set up a go fund me account.

Holliday said, “This is for tuition, it’s for whatever help we can give Bernard and the kids. Whether it’s school clothes, or supplies, or whatever to get them through.”

Both Wienckowski and Holliday said that their main goal is to make sure Kasey’s family is well taken care of and above all else, Holliday shares a special message to Kasey’s three children.

She said, “There is no denying how much she loved you guys, and if you ever want a good story about your mom or how amazing of a person she was, you could always call me, because I have a million of them.”

To donate to the Baldonado family, click here .

