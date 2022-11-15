Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Soper’s Madbull-Jim signs with Carl Albert State Softball

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOPER, Okla. (KXII) - Soper softball standout Chloeaunna Madbull-Jim is headed to Carl Albert State College to play her college softball.

Madbull-Jim officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play under head coach Lexi Watson next season. As the Vikings now add a great ball player who helped lead the Soper Red Bears to a district title last season.

“It was just really intruiging to me and I feel as if it’s somewhere that I’ll genuinely like and it’s not too far from home,” said Madbull-Jim. “Their athletic training program seems like it’s really good and that’s what I’m going into so.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
36-year-old Arman Makanov is facing child endangerment charges after he and his wife allegedly...
Man arrested after 2 children left alone in Gainesville hotel
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Winter Storm brings rain and snow to Texoma
The execution date has been set for a Sherman man convicted of capital murder for deaths of his...
Execution date set for Sherman man convicted of capital murder
A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of...
Celina man pleads guilty to capital murder of wife, children

Latest News

Anderson signs with USAO Softball
Tishomingo’s Anderson signs with USAO Softball
Gunter prepares for states
Gunter prepares for state volleyball
Anderson signs with USAO Softball
Tishomingo's Anderson signs with USAO Softball
Gunter prepares for states
Gunter prepares for states