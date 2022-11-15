Soper’s Madbull-Jim signs with Carl Albert State Softball

SOPER, Okla. (KXII) - Soper softball standout Chloeaunna Madbull-Jim is headed to Carl Albert State College to play her college softball.

Madbull-Jim officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play under head coach Lexi Watson next season. As the Vikings now add a great ball player who helped lead the Soper Red Bears to a district title last season.

“It was just really intruiging to me and I feel as if it’s somewhere that I’ll genuinely like and it’s not too far from home,” said Madbull-Jim. “Their athletic training program seems like it’s really good and that’s what I’m going into so.”

