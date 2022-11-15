SOSU adds two new trainer planes

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Southeastern Oklahoma State University Aviation Sciences Institute added two new PA44 Piper Seminole Twin Engine training aircraft to its hangar.

According to the university, the new aircrafts will be utilized to train advanced students on how to operate a more advanced aircraft.

With the addition of the two new planes, the university now has 20 aircraft, according to the university.

According to ASI Director Michael Gaffney, the Piper Aircraft PA44 Seminole was selected because it represents one of the most stable multiengine training platforms available and is commonly used by other accredited aviation universities across the country.

