Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

SOSU adds two new trainer planes

The Southeastern Oklahoma State University Aviation Sciences Institute added two new PA44 Piper...
The Southeastern Oklahoma State University Aviation Sciences Institute added two new PA44 Piper Seminole Twin Engine training aircraft to its hangar.(Southeastern Oklahoma State University)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Southeastern Oklahoma State University Aviation Sciences Institute added two new PA44 Piper Seminole Twin Engine training aircraft to its hangar.

According to the university, the new aircrafts will be utilized to train advanced students on how to operate a more advanced aircraft.

With the addition of the two new planes, the university now has 20 aircraft, according to the university.

According to ASI Director Michael Gaffney, the Piper Aircraft PA44 Seminole was selected because it represents one of the most stable multiengine training platforms available and is commonly used by other accredited aviation universities across the country.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends of the late Kasey Baldonado remember her legacy
Sherman family mourns sudden loss of wife, mother
36-year-old Arman Makanov is facing child endangerment charges after he and his wife allegedly...
Man arrested after 2 children left alone in Gainesville hotel
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at the request of the Choctaw County Sheriff’s...
Boy, 6, killed in Choctaw County murder/suicide
Approximately 1,722 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1.3 million were seized after a traffic...
Seminole Police seize $1.3 million in marijuana after traffic stop

Latest News

The man who admitted to killing an Ada pastor was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.
Man who admitted to murdering Ada pastor sentenced
Robie Watters,52, was charged with second-degree murder in connection to a shooting in Seminole...
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting in Seminole County
Approximately 1,722 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1.3 million were seized after a traffic...
Seminole Police seize $1.3 million in marijuana after traffic stop
A Denison Police Officer is wearing a brand-new vest to help him stay safe on the job.
Denison K-9 officer gets new ballistic vest