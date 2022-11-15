Texoma Local
Tishomingo’s Anderson signs with USAO Softball

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Today was signing day for Tishomingo softball standout Jayden Anderson, as she commits to playing her college ball at USAO.

Anderson has been a huge part of some great teams at Tishomingo. She has a state championship, multiple trips to state, and really stepped up in a senior leadership role this year. Leading her to a big decision, which was made easy by her visit to USAO’s campus.

“When I stepped onto campus it felt like home and then teammates just made me feel like I was one of them,” said Anderson. “It feels good knowing that all of my hard work has led me to accomplish something this big.”

