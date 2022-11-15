Texoma Local
Why Thanksgiving dinner staples are soaring & how you can save at the register

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you’re putting thanksgiving dinner on the table this year, expect to see some higher prices.

“Consumers have seen an inflation of 10 to 20 percent on most grocery items and when it comes to thanksgiving dinner, they say the price of turkey has gone up considerably,” said Bill Dendy, a CPA manager.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the turkey, a classic part of the thanksgiving dinner table, is up this year by 17 percent.

“The national average of a turkey has gone up from about $1.15 a pound to $2 a pound,” said Dendy.

He said the avian flu is in part to blame for the soaring prices.

But it’s not just turkey.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics eggs are up 43 percent, and butter and flour are up about 25 percent.

“Due to the increase in prices, it’s a little more difficult, but we’re going to do it anyway,” said Allen Powell.

Powell puts Thanksgiving dinner on the table every year for not just his family, but countless others who can’t.

He said as prices rise, so do the families asking for help.

“We had several more this year than we did last year and we do what we can do to help those that need help,” said Powell.

If you’re trying to spread your dollar a bit further, Dendy recommends comparison shopping and finding substitutions.

“Maybe cutting out some of the things that are not so important,” said Dendy. “For example, the green bean casserole. If it’s not a favorite, you can certainly spend less money on in-season vegetables like squashes.”

Although prices are up, consumers said full shelves is enough to give thanks for.

“I know it’s gone up dramatically from what it was last year, but we’re still fortunate that we could get it, and we need to be thankful for that,” said Powell. “We just pray that things turn around and get better where we can all afford a better year next year.”

