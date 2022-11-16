Clear Skies Until Friday

Clear skies have allowed temperatures to increase to the mid 50s today and tomorrow. Still unseasonably cold for this time of year as the average high temperatures is 62. The weekend looks to be another cold one with a cold front moving through Friday. It’ll be a cloudy and cold start to the weekend, so prepare to bundle up if you have any outdoor plans.

In addition to the colder temperatures Friday, there is a very low chance (10%) of some snow flurries in the southwestern Texas counties. If they occur, it will be in the early morning hours of Saturday. Accumulation would amount to a light dusting at most.

Temperatures will continue working back up to the 60s next week, but it’ll still be near or below freezing overnights until next work week.

Stay warm Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

