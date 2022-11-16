Dawson steps down at Austin College

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Loren Dawson has resigned as the head coach of the Austin College football program, athletics director David Norman has announced.

Dawson recently completed his 13th season at the helm of ‘Roo football in 2022.

“We appreciate Coach Dawson’s commitment to Austin College over the years, from his time as an assistant coach to his 13 seasons as the head coach of our football program,” Norman said. “We wish Loren and his family all the best in their future endeavors.”

Over the course of his career, Dawson has coached more than 125 student-athletes to All-Conference accolades and over 350 Academic All-Conference honors. Multiple ‘Roos have earned All-South Region recognition, and during his time he’s coached a conference Newcomer of the Year, Special Teams Player of the Year, and Offensive Player of the Year, multiple Academic All-Americans, and last season his team featured an American Football Coaches Association First Team All-America selection.

