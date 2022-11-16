Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Former ECU bursar arrested for embezzlement

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee of East Central University in Ada has been arrested and accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the university.

Court records show Brian Hampton was arrested last Monday at his mom’s house- for a crime he allegedly admitted to three years ago.

Hampton served as the bursar for East Central University... managing tuition and other bills.

Court documents accuse Hampton of embezzling money from the university... and then committing fraud to cover his tracks by altering the computer system.

An ECU representative told me the school’s police department began investigating allegations against Hampton... and after he was confronted in November of 2019, he came to the office and gave back $150,000 in cash and checks, and admitted he had embezzled it since August 2019.

An audit done by Crawford and Associates, an outside agency, found that $98,565.07 were still missing from the university after Hampton brought back the $150,000.

That audit also stated Hampton admitted to using money from football game ticket sales to hide the money that was missing. The audit claims $9,200 were missing from ticket sales.

According to the news site NonDoc, Hampton told police that he took the money to help a female friend who was in need. NonDoc reported Hampton sent money to a young woman from Colorado who sold videos of herself on the internet.

Hampton’s bond was set at $50,000.

His next court date is in December.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends of the late Kasey Baldonado remember her legacy
Sherman family mourns sudden loss of wife, mother
36-year-old Arman Makanov is facing child endangerment charges after he and his wife allegedly...
Man arrested after 2 children left alone in Gainesville hotel
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at the request of the Choctaw County Sheriff’s...
Boy, 6, killed in Choctaw County murder/suicide
Approximately 1,722 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1.3 million were seized after a traffic...
Seminole Police seize $1.3 million in marijuana after traffic stop

Latest News

Two inmates are on the run after reportedly escaping from the Choctaw County Jail. Left to...
Inmates escape through roof, sheriff says
The Oklahoma Blood Institute needs more O negative blood donors after losing hundreds of the...
Oklahoma Blood Institute seeking more O negative blood amid shortage
The Southeastern Oklahoma State University Aviation Sciences Institute added two new PA44 Piper...
SOSU adds two new trainer planes
The man who admitted to killing an Ada pastor was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.
Man who admitted to murdering Ada pastor sentenced