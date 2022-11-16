Former ECU bursar arrested for embezzlement

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee of East Central University in Ada has been arrested and accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the university.

Court records show Brian Hampton was arrested last Monday at his mom’s house- for a crime he allegedly admitted to three years ago.

Hampton served as the bursar for East Central University... managing tuition and other bills.

Court documents accuse Hampton of embezzling money from the university... and then committing fraud to cover his tracks by altering the computer system.

An ECU representative told me the school’s police department began investigating allegations against Hampton... and after he was confronted in November of 2019, he came to the office and gave back $150,000 in cash and checks, and admitted he had embezzled it since August 2019.

An audit done by Crawford and Associates, an outside agency, found that $98,565.07 were still missing from the university after Hampton brought back the $150,000.

That audit also stated Hampton admitted to using money from football game ticket sales to hide the money that was missing. The audit claims $9,200 were missing from ticket sales.

According to the news site NonDoc, Hampton told police that he took the money to help a female friend who was in need. NonDoc reported Hampton sent money to a young woman from Colorado who sold videos of herself on the internet.

Hampton’s bond was set at $50,000.

His next court date is in December.

