“Get the power back on”: Residents in Denison apartments say complex failed to pay electric bill

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Dozens of residents at a Denison apartment complex are looking for a place to stay Tuesday night.

Their only other option is to brave another cold night inside their dark apartment without any heat.

“I say this place needs to be changed,” said Bill Dodson, a resident. “They need to get the power back on.”

Residents at East Coast Apartments, also known as Meadows Apartments, said they’re bracing for night two without power.

“Ever since 2:30 pm yesterday,” said Ronnie Hall, a resident.

Tenants said the complex is all bills paid.

“All bills paid means to keep the utilities on,” said Dodson.

Tenants said property managers put out a notice a few weeks ago notifying them electrical services could be cut off for non-payment.

“They’re responsible for paying the bill, not us,” said Dodson. “We tenants here - we pay our rent.”

Dodson said he has nowhere else to go.

“I am angry because the fact is they don’t want to do their jobs,” said Dodson.

And others like Lashonda Jones are pulling money out of their own pocket to get a hotel for her and her four children.

“I work from home,” said Jones. “That’s my livelihood. I had to go to work. I couldn’t miss any more days, or I’ll be fired on top of dealing with the crisis with these apartments.”

She said she has tried to get answers.

“The apartment complex has not told me anything,” said Jones. “They will not answer the phone.”

When News 12 tried to call the complex, no one ever picked up.

No one answered the door either at the complex’s front office.

“I’m doing everything in my power to get help, not just for me but for everyone in there because it is not just me that lacks help,” said Jones. “It’s everyone in those apartment complexes. It’s not right. It’s not fair.”

News 12 also found tens of thousands of dollars in liens with multiple contractors reporting the company Apex East Coast LLC did not pay them for their work.

“The landlords need to change their ways, and they need to do it now,” said Dodson. “Not tomorrow. Not the next day. I mean now.”

Records News 12 found also show the company owns several other apartment complexes in the Sherman Denison area, where tenants there said they are also without essential utilities.

