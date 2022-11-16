Texoma Local
Inmates escape through roof, sheriff says

Two inmates are on the run after reportedly escaping from the Choctaw County Jail. Left to right: Tyler Charles Payne and Thomas Wesley Cofer(Choctaw County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two inmates are on the run after reportedly escaping from the Choctaw County Jail.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Parks said Tyler Charles Payne, of Anna, and Thomas Wesley Cofer, of Atoka, escaped through the roof of the northeast dorm side of the Choctaw Jail.

Parks said Payne is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, car jacking, and eluding.

Parks adds that Cofer is in jail for burglary.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you can call 580-326-2000.

