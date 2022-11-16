Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Lindsay prepares for state volleyball tournament

Lindsay headed to state volleyball
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Lindsay volleyball team is headed to the state tournament. It is the fifth time they’ve been in program history and the first since 2018.

The Lady Knights are playing great coming off the regional title. They will play against Leon Jewett on Wednesday. These have been the top two ranked teams in the state all season.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends of the late Kasey Baldonado remember her legacy
Sherman family mourns sudden loss of wife, mother
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
36-year-old Arman Makanov is facing child endangerment charges after he and his wife allegedly...
Man arrested after 2 children left alone in Gainesville hotel
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at the request of the Choctaw County Sheriff’s...
Boy, 6, killed in Choctaw County murder/suicide
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Gunter prepares for playoff opener
Gunter prepares for second round playoff game
Gainesville getting ready for Gilmer
Gainesville looks to build on playoff opener
Whitewright's Smith signs for softball
Whitewright’s Smith signs with Saint Michael’s College
Dawson steps down at AC
Dawson steps down at Austin College