Lindsay prepares for state volleyball tournament
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Lindsay volleyball team is headed to the state tournament. It is the fifth time they’ve been in program history and the first since 2018.
The Lady Knights are playing great coming off the regional title. They will play against Leon Jewett on Wednesday. These have been the top two ranked teams in the state all season.
