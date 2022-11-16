Stolen truck used for Denison burglary, reunited with family

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An update on a stolen classic truck used in a Denison fast food restaurant break in last week.

Police said this white 1986 Ford-250 was used to break into the Chicken Express in Denison.

The burglar made off with the safe.

Tonight the truck, which has been in a local family for 34 years, is back with its owners.

The suspect, 43-year-old Kenneth Paul Howell was caught the next day and had dumped the vehicle on the side of the road in the Houston area.

Truck owner, Jamie Cheek said, “the power of social media, the power of friendship and relationships, I had strangers reaching out to me, ‘hey keeping an eye out, hope I can find this.’ The actual guy who reached out to me and told me the truck was on the side of the road, I don’t even know, complete stranger.”

That complete stranger, towed Cheek’s family truck to his property so Jamie could pick up the truck and bring it home.

Cheek added that the truck sustained damage to the ignition, dashboard, and the gas pedal.

The suspect also left trash in the vehicle.

