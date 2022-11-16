Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Stolen truck used for Denison burglary, reunited with family

According to the owner, the truck sustained damage to the ignition, dashboard, and the gas pedal.
According to the owner, the truck sustained damage to the ignition, dashboard, and the gas pedal.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An update on a stolen classic truck used in a Denison fast food restaurant break in last week.

Police said this white 1986 Ford-250 was used to break into the Chicken Express in Denison.

The burglar made off with the safe.

Tonight the truck, which has been in a local family for 34 years, is back with its owners.

The suspect, 43-year-old Kenneth Paul Howell was caught the next day and had dumped the vehicle on the side of the road in the Houston area.

Truck owner, Jamie Cheek said, “the power of social media, the power of friendship and relationships, I had strangers reaching out to me, ‘hey keeping an eye out, hope I can find this.’ The actual guy who reached out to me and told me the truck was on the side of the road, I don’t even know, complete stranger.”

That complete stranger, towed Cheek’s family truck to his property so Jamie could pick up the truck and bring it home.

Cheek added that the truck sustained damage to the ignition, dashboard, and the gas pedal.

The suspect also left trash in the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends of the late Kasey Baldonado remember her legacy
Sherman family mourns sudden loss of wife, mother
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at the request of the Choctaw County Sheriff’s...
Boy, 6, killed in Choctaw County murder/suicide
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
Two inmates are on the run after reportedly escaping from the Choctaw County Jail. Left to...
Choctaw County inmates who escaped through jail roof captured in Mississippi

Latest News

All three could face up to life in prison if convicted.
Three individuals in Cooke Co. Jail for assault to child
Once arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered the man was trespassing, did not have a...
Hunter in Marshall County found trespassing after calling 911
Two inmates are on the run after reportedly escaping from the Choctaw County Jail. Left to...
Choctaw County inmates who escaped through jail roof captured in Mississippi
The City of Sherman says Apex East Coast LLC is more than $20,000 behind on water bill payments
Tenants at multiple Sherman apartment complexes go without water after property management group fails to pay utility bills