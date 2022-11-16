Three individuals in Cooke Co. Jail for assault to child

COOKE CO., Texas (KXII) -New information on three individuals who have been sitting in the Cooke County Jail since August.

Court documents show 36-year-old David Calhoun was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Ashley Calhoun, 35 and Mireya Evans, 18 are accused of brutally torturing the same child.

The details are too graphic to describe.

David and Mireya’s bonds total more than $1.5 million.

Ashley’s is $750,000.

All three could face up to life in prison if convicted.

