Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to the sheriff’s office.(SafakOguz via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A construction worker in Florida died after being crushed by 3,000 pounds of lumber, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a person working at Port Tampa Bay was helping clear the way for a forklift to transfer two bundles of lumber.

When the forklift operator hit the brakes, the lumber rolled forward and off the truck.

The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people have been sitting in the Cooke County Jail since August for alleged sexual assault...
Three indicted in Cooke County for brutal abuse of child
The City of Sherman says Apex East Coast LLC is more than $20,000 behind on water bill payments
Tenants at multiple Sherman apartment complexes go without water after property management group fails to pay utility bills
Dozens of residents at a Denison apartment, which tenants said is an all bills paid complex,...
“Get the power back on”: Residents in Denison apartments say complex failed to pay electric bill
Two inmates are on the run after reportedly escaping from the Choctaw County Jail. Left to...
Choctaw County inmates who escaped through jail roof captured in Mississippi
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at the request of the Choctaw County Sheriff’s...
Boy, 6, killed in Choctaw County murder/suicide

Latest News

Tenants to be left in the cold and the dark after learning the landlords are behind on utility...
Power to be shut off to hundreds at Sherman apartments
FILE- Nichole Schmidt, mother of Gabby Petito, is shown in a news conference in November.
Gabby Petito’s family settles $3 million suit in killing by fiance
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
3 US Customs agents shot, wounded off coast of Puerto Rico
According to the fire company, the lithium-ion battery on the Tesla caused the fire to reignite...
Tesla disintegrates in fire along the interstate
FILE - The J.C. Boyle Dam diverts water from the Klamath River to a powerhouse downstream on...
Regulators clear path for largest dam demolition in history