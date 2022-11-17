Denison locals providing free Thanksgiving meals

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Thanksgiving preparations are underway in Denison.

T&T Youth is hosting its annual free Thanksgiving dinner.

The organizers encourage everyone in Texoma to come out and enjoy a hot meal with all the Thanksgiving fixings.

Organizer Thomas Rucker III said,”It just makes us feel good to give back to the community and make sure people have something to eat, cause right now it’s hard out here.”

The event is Saturday, November 19 at 1 p.m. at 401 North Fannin Street.

If you would like to donate or help out, call (903) 465-8711 or (903)624-6690.

