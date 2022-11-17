Lights out at Denison apartment for third night, landlords not responding

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s night three in the dark for residents at East Coast Apartments, also known as Meadows Apartments.

“I think they are taking advantage of senior citizens, maybe on social security, people on HUD or something or people with backgrounds and stuff, and I think it is very sad,” said Genny Zelis.

And what they’ve heard from their landlords:

“Nothing,” said Zelis.

Tenants said power is out at their all bills paid complex because the apartment owners Apex East Coast LLC didn’t pay its electric bill.

“All it should take is a corporate credit and one phone call to pay a bill,” said Zelis.

Zelis said she reached out to other apartment offices in Sherman like Hilltop Village which is owned by the same company.

“She said no one was in the office, she didn’t know anything about that, the electricity situation, and she would have to call the Norwegian office,” said Zelis. “I said we’ll all you’re going to get is a message that says put in the access code.”

Both Norwegian Woods and Hilltop Village Apartments had a signup Wednesday that said offices were closed.

The Hilltop complex said it was for administrative procedures, and the number they left went to voice mail.

Tenants said hope that the lights will ever come back on is fading.

“I was talking to my wife, and we’re going to move,” said Denis. “We’re going to move as quickly as possible. We are going to get up out of here.”

Residents stuck said what they need now is support from their community.

“We need help,” said Zelis. “It’s not just this property. They own several properties in Sherman.”

And they have a message for Apex.

“Ya’ll will pay for what ya’ll have done,” said Denis. “If you don’t pay by us, you will pay by God.”

Grand Central Station and Central Cross Soup Kitchen said they are both serving breakfast and lunch.

Grand Central serves breakfast from 9 am to 10 am, and lunch is from 11 am to 1 pm.

Central Cross serves breakfast from 8:30 am to 10 am and lunch from 11 am to 12:15 pm.

The Texoma Family Shelter said it has very limited space available right now.

