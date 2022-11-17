Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Lights out at Denison apartment for third night, landlords not responding

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s night three in the dark for residents at East Coast Apartments, also known as Meadows Apartments.

“I think they are taking advantage of senior citizens, maybe on social security, people on HUD or something or people with backgrounds and stuff, and I think it is very sad,” said Genny Zelis.

And what they’ve heard from their landlords:

“Nothing,” said Zelis.

Tenants said power is out at their all bills paid complex because the apartment owners Apex East Coast LLC didn’t pay its electric bill.

“All it should take is a corporate credit and one phone call to pay a bill,” said Zelis.

Zelis said she reached out to other apartment offices in Sherman like Hilltop Village which is owned by the same company.

“She said no one was in the office, she didn’t know anything about that, the electricity situation, and she would have to call the Norwegian office,” said Zelis. “I said we’ll all you’re going to get is a message that says put in the access code.”

Both Norwegian Woods and Hilltop Village Apartments had a signup Wednesday that said offices were closed.

The Hilltop complex said it was for administrative procedures, and the number they left went to voice mail.

Tenants said hope that the lights will ever come back on is fading.

“I was talking to my wife, and we’re going to move,” said Denis. “We’re going to move as quickly as possible. We are going to get up out of here.”

Residents stuck said what they need now is support from their community.

“We need help,” said Zelis. “It’s not just this property. They own several properties in Sherman.”

And they have a message for Apex.

“Ya’ll will pay for what ya’ll have done,” said Denis. “If you don’t pay by us, you will pay by God.”

Grand Central Station and Central Cross Soup Kitchen said they are both serving breakfast and lunch.

Grand Central serves breakfast from 9 am to 10 am, and lunch is from 11 am to 1 pm.

Central Cross serves breakfast from 8:30 am to 10 am and lunch from 11 am to 12:15 pm.

The Texoma Family Shelter said it has very limited space available right now.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends of the late Kasey Baldonado remember her legacy
Sherman family mourns sudden loss of wife, mother
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at the request of the Choctaw County Sheriff’s...
Boy, 6, killed in Choctaw County murder/suicide
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
Dozens of residents at a Denison apartment, which tenants said is an all bills paid complex,...
“Get the power back on”: Residents in Denison apartments say complex failed to pay electric bill

Latest News

All three could face up to life in prison if convicted.
Three individuals in Cooke Co. Jail for assault to child
According to the owner, the truck sustained damage to the ignition, dashboard, and the gas pedal.
Stolen truck used for Denison burglary, reunited with family
Once arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered the man was trespassing, did not have a...
Hunter in Marshall County found trespassing after calling 911
It’s night three in the dark for residents at East Coast Apartments, also known as Meadows...
Lights out at Denison apartments for third night, landlords not responding