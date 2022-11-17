Lone Grove baseball sends three to the college ranks

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - It was signing day, times three, at Lone Grove High School for the Longhorns baseball program.

Jaxon Lee will head over to Connors State to play his college baseball after being a force for the Longhorns. Kyle Miller has played his way into Edmond, where he will suit up for UCO. Jackson Grace is headed to Seminole State for his college baseball, making it a banner day for this Longhorns program.

