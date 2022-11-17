Texoma Local
Lone Grove baseball sends three to the college ranks

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - It was signing day, times three, at Lone Grove High School for the Longhorns baseball program.

Jaxon Lee will head over to Connors State to play his college baseball after being a force for the Longhorns. Kyle Miller has played his way into Edmond, where he will suit up for UCO. Jackson Grace is headed to Seminole State for his college baseball, making it a banner day for this Longhorns program.

